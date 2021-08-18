The Internationally acclaimed show, Bromance, explores concepts of friendship, subverting conventional circus tricks and styles with its playful techniques.

Highly entertaining, Bromance is a show about trust, intimacy and male friendships explored through eye-watering feats of strength, astonishing circus skills, hand-to-hand balancing, acrobatics and Cyr wheel routines.

In this celebration of everything blokey, handshakes become handstands and back slaps become backflips.

Barely Methodical Troupe are at the forefront of a new kind of physical performance, creating highly entertaining shows that mix the show-stopping acrobatics of circus with the emotional punch of theatre.

Further information regarding the show, times and ticketing can be found at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/bromance

