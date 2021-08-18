Edinburgh Police have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries following a serious assault which took place in the Forth Street area around 9.50pm on Monday 7 June 2021.

As a result of the incident a man required hospital treatment.

The male in the image is described as being aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 6 with a slim build and unshaven face. He can be seen to be wearing a dark hooded jumper and jacket and dark trousers.

If anyone recognises the male in the image or has any information regarding the incident, please contact officers at the CID in Gayfield via 101, quoting incident number 4086 of the 7 June 2021.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

