Children and young people are being encouraged to take part in an inspiring new poster competition, launched by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) to capture their visions of eco-friendly travel through fun artwork.

The competition focuses on the importance of sustainable travel, with winning entries brightening up stations and concourses ahead of and during UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) later this year.

Ahead of COP26 in November, LNER, which serves 53 stations across the East Coast Main Line, is encouraging children aged seven to 17 years of age to think about what sustainable travel and the environment means to them.

As the world’s eyes are set to be on the UK, LNER is keen to welcome delegates in style, demonstrating the importance that taking action against climate change has for children and young people across the country.

The poster competition has two age categories and criteria:

• Ages seven to 11 for posters with a theme of ‘the eco-friendly train’

• Ages 12 to 17 with a focus on ‘connecting low carbon rail with your environment or community and public transport’.

The winning entries – two from each age group – will receive a printed version of their unique design; a photograph opportunity alongside an Azuma; £50 prize; a family pass to use on LNER services; and a LNER goodie bag containing limited edition LNER merchandise.

Five runners up in each category will also receive a LNER goodie bag.

Warrick Dent, Director of Safety and Operations at LNER, said: “Rail is one of the most environmentally friendly ways of travelling to COP26, and we know climate change and sustainability will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the minds of everyone taking part.

“This new poster competition seeks to exercise the creative minds of children and young people across the country and populate our stations with colourful and engaging imagery to provide a different view of the green credentials of rail and the importance of taking action against climate change.”

The competition is open to residents of the UK only, and entries are encouraged from children living in communities on the East Coast Main Line. The deadline for entries is noon on 15 September 2021, with winners contacted no later than 30 September 2021.

Terms and conditions apply. To find out more information about the competition and submit an

entry visit: www.lner.co.uk/cop26poster.

