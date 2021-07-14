The Scottish Government has reviewed the countries on the green list for international travel from Scotland.

Along with the other four home nations, the government has decided that the Balearic Islands and the British Virgin Islands will be removed from the green list.

In relation to Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan these countries have now been added to the green list.

Four countries have been added to the red list which involves entering a quarantine hotel for 10 days – Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone.

All changes come into effect on 19 July at 4.00am.

The previously announced change for UK residents who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS returning from amber list countries will also come into force then.

Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform Mairi McAllan said:

“From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

“When we added the Balearic Islands to the green list we said we would be closely monitoring the data, and the increase in cases we have seen means we now have to take it off the green list.”

Travellers currently returning from red list countries are required to enter managed isolation.

Amber list returnees must self-isolate at home with two PCR tests on days 2 and 8.

Travellers returning from green list countries are not required to isolate, with a PCR test on day 2.

UK residents arriving from amber list countries who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS, and have received their second dose at least 14 days before travel, will not need to isolate and will only need to take a day 2 PCR test. A system is in place to provide people with a record of their vaccination status if they need this for international travel, and this certificate should be requested on NHS Inform or via the helpline at least 14 days in advance of travelling internationally.

