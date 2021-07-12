Festival organisers have launched their 2021 programme chock full of one liners and comedy act galore.

Tickets are not always essential, but recommended, often free and occasionally Pay What You Want.

You can still turn up at a venue and see if you can get in, making a donation at the end, but it is a surer bet to have a ticket before you set off. It also means that you will know in advance whether a venue might just be too full for your own comfort.

Full details of the programme which is on for the entire run of the Fringe from 6 to 30 August at various venues.

There are also online shows from The Three Sisters, Counting House, 32 Below and Hanover Tap.

Highlights this year include solo shows from Vladimir McTavish, Leo Kearse, Eleanor Conway, Martin Mor, Tom Mayhew, Adele Cliff, Katheryn Henson, Will Mars and Raul Kohli. Also the return of Nathan Cassidy, who was the only in-venue performer to put a show on at the 2020 Edinburgh Fringe; the return of late night show ‘Hate’n’live’ to the Free Festival; late night staple ‘Shaggers’ back for one-night only; and regular showcases events ‘Laughing Horse Pick of the Fringe’, ‘Comedy Queers’ LGBTQI showcase, ‘Joke Thieves’.

Find the show you want to see by clicking here.

