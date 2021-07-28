The Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, continue their team building by signing Canadian offensive player Colin Campbell.



The 28-year-old, who can play on the wing or through the centre, is six foot tall and hails from Nova Scotia, although he spent last season with French Ligue Magnus side Mulhouse.



Campbell said. “My goal was always to play in the UK and the Elite League. I never really got the chance until now so I jumped on it when the opportunity came up.



“I know Chris Culligan and Joey Haddad, who have both played in Cardiff and they’re big names where I come from so I have high expectations of the league and the hockey.

Campbell played for three years at Nipissing University in Ontario before making the move to pro hockey, where he spent his first season in 2019/20 with Hungarian Erste Liga outfit Fehérvári Titánok.



After 48 appearances and 45 points (26 goals and 19 assists), he joined Mulhouse in a Covid affected campaign, scoring seven and 14 assists, totalling 21 points in 23 games.



But he made an impression his new coach, Malcolm Cameron, in Hungary, where the new Clan boss was working with Gyergyói.



Cameron said: “I coached against him a couple of years ago and I didn’t know him personally, although we’re from the same area and he was coached in junior by an old friend of mine, who said some great things about him,” Cameron said.



“When I saw him in Hungary, he was their best player – a point a game in a struggling team – and I observed that he skates well, he’s strong with the puck and makes plays at speed.



“He can score on the rush or in front of the net, a good powerplay guy too and I think he’s getting better from what I’ve seen of him. Colin’s a classic late bloomer and I’m excited about him coming.



“He’s an old school North American player with great versatility so can play in a multitude of roles for us. He was a real bring spot in the Erste Liga in that season so I’m pleased to get him for the Clan.”



