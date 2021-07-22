Scotland men earned a 1-1 draw with Ireland at Titwood in the first of three uncapped Test matches in their build-up to next month’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland.

Ireland opened the scoring through a penalty stroke which was buried into the roof of the net by Luke Madeley despite a great attempt to stop it by goalkeeper Tommy Alexander.

Rob Harwood equalised for Scotland in the final quarter after good work from Lee Morton but Watsonians player Dan Coultas (pictured) had a penalty corner saved low to the left by the Irish goalkeeper.

The sides meet again on Saturday (4pm) at the same venue.

