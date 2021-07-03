The new Gleneagles in town will open later in the year in St Andrew Square.

Until then if you want to experience the five star treatment then it involves a trip to the Perthshire hills where a Beatrix Potter themed afternoon tea awaits.

The Glendevon Afternoon Tea is inspired by the story of the children’s author who spent her summers in Perthshire where she may have developed her love of botany. The menu pays tribute to Potter’s characters including Little Pig Robinson, Mr McGregor, Squirrel Nutkin and Peter Rabbit.

The afternoon tea includes sweet and savoury treats baked fresh daily by Executive Pastry Chef, Phil Skinazi and his team.









Highlights include a greenhouse gazpacho amuse bouche, Johnny Town Mouse’s pea and potato croquettes, Little Pig Robinson’s Crumpet and Crab, Herdwick lamb sausage roll with Mr. McGregor’s cabbage followed by classic Gleneagles buttermilk scones and delicious sweets like Squirrel Nutkin’s fruit and nut slice and ‘hiding behind the blackcurrant bush’ currant buns.

A donation of £0.50 will be made by Gleneagles to Perthshire Big Tree Country Scheme for every afternoon tea sold.

The Beatrix Potter-inspired afternoon tea will be served Friday to Monday from 12:30 to 15:30 in the Glendevon, where guests can relax and unwind in one of the hotel’s most serene spaces.

