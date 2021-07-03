Children at King’s Park Primary School in Dalkeith made signs to try and slow down speeding motorists near their school.

The local community council teamed up with local house builder Dandara and put up the winning designs on Lasswade Road, where the developer says they hope to create a parking position for a mobile speed camera.

The Eskbank and Newbattle Community Council (ENCC) set up a campaign to remind drivers of the 30moh speed limit. In collaboration with the Safety Camera Unit the “Street Lights Means 30” campaign is directed at drivers on Lasswade Road and routes meeting at Eskbank Toll roundabout.

The developer funded the traffic calming on Lasswade Road and provided season passes for Dalkeith Country Park to the pupils who created the winning designs.

Brian Farrell from ENCC said “Speeding motorists are a real concern in our community. ENCC have been taking steps to mitigate the issue and are delighted to have the support of Dandara with the speed awareness signs campaign. Local children at Kings Park Primary School have risen brilliantly to the task of designing signs and it was a challenge to help pick the winning entries. The campaign will encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and comply with the speed limit and also supports local community officers conducting regular speed checks in the area.”

Iain Innes, Managing Director for Dandara East Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be able to work with Eskbank & Newbattle Community Council and help encourage drivers to slow down on this stretch of road – and we remain committed to help in whichever way is required.

“There were so many fantastic poster designs from King’s Park Primary pupils – we were really impressed and a big well done to everyone. Initially we had four winners but there were so many lovely designs we added in one extra. We plan to get the winning designs made into real signs near Eskbank Gardens and hope these will serve as a reminder to reduce speed.”

Dandara homes speed poster competition winners

