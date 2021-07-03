Midlothian Council revoked the licence for Tough Mudder at Dalkeith Country Park on Friday evening.

The event was supposed to take place on Saturday and Sunday, and crews have been in the park for the last fortnight making preparations for the endurance challenge.

The council had issued the licence, including an alcohol sales licence, earlier in the week having reviewed all the safety measures put in place by organisers. The announcement of the licence being revoked was sent to organisers just after 6pm on Friday. Tough Mudder say that they will challenge the decision, referring to the Lions match at Murrayfield last weekend when 16,000 fans gathered to watch rugby.

Tough Mudder is a challenge with a series of obstacle and mud runs designed to push the physical and mental limits of those taking part without the pressure of competition.

But Covid-19 cases in Midlothian are the second highest in Scotland at 686.8 per 100,000 reported yesterday.

A spokesperson from Tough Mudder said: “It’s a maelstrom of emotions right now: We’re grateful to the team for the months of work they put in with the Council, accommodating every request made and consistently demonstrating we could deliver a safe event. We’re deeply frustrated with this last-minute revocation. And we’re devastated not to be able to celebrate a return to in-person events with you, our Mudder community.

“We know you’re also devastated. Together we’ve waited over 600 long days to get back in the mud. And we’ve worked really hard to ensure our Scotland Mud Revival would be an unforgettable reunion. Over 75 crew members working around the clock to build the event. 7,000 finisher drinks on ice. 1,500 tonnes of dirt. 37 obstacles constructed. A team of our Mudder Volunteers already on site. Instead of having a lot of dirty, tough fun with you all this weekend, we’ll be dismantling the fully constructed site. And longing for the day we get to give you, our Scotland Mudders, your long-awaited Tough Mudder experience.”

Anyone with a ticket can either swap it to another UK event or to the 2022 Scotland event. Details are on the website.

Participants are advised not to go to Dalkeith Country Park.

