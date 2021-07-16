This powerful show which can be seen in both London and Edinburgh this summer aims to shatter the weathered stereotype of the ‘broken woman’ and instead presents a survivor in all her colours.

Based on writer Martha Watson Allpress’ own experiences in an abusive relationship, this production shines a delicate light on the realities of domestic abuse and those who experience it. It is skilfully brought to life by Angelina Chudi.

Patricia has spent a year crafting a kick ass speech while recovering from an abusive relationship. But, when she bumps into her ex on the street and accidentally agrees to dinner with him that night, she’s got some big decisions to make; what to wear? What to say? And whether or not to go? Join Patricia as she gets ready for the date, tells stories of her past, how it has affected her present and looks honestly at her future.

Writer Martha Watson Allpress comments, “Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her) was written as a form of self-care. After exiting an abusive relationship, I knew I needed to do some healing, but had no idea how.

“Looking into self-care post trauma, a lot of what I found felt reductive; face masks, long baths, gin…. So then I turned to movies, TV shows and theatre; trauma survivors in art were frail, apologetic and diminutive. But there I was, still funny, still enjoying sex, still functioning. And so I decided to stop searching and start creating”.

The direction by Kaleya Baxe (Paines Plough’s Trainee Director) is influenced by years of working with domestic abuse charity Tender – an arts charity that seeks to end domestic abuse and sexual violence (https://tender.org.uk). She has sought to educate young people on healthy relationships and, for her, the power of the story lay in giving Patricia the stage to tell her narrative, her truth, and not shy away from a subject which is too often still taboo today.

Pleasance Edinburgh – Tuesday 17th – Sunday 29th August 2021 (not 23rd)

Tickets are available from www.pleasance.co.uk.

Image credits – Libby Mai and Korey J. Ryan

