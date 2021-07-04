Edinburgh Napier University has announced the induction of Jeanette MacIntyre in their Hall of Fame recognising her outstanding achievements as an entrepreneur and founder of glass specialist Indeglas.

A former student of the university, MacIntyre has made a significant contribution to the built environment sector. She founded one of the most technologically adept interior glass solutions businesses in the UK. The university will display a plaque at their Merchiston Campus and have also celebrated the former student on social media.

Jeanette graduated with a diploma in Interior Design in 1985 and has sustainability firmly in her sights. She is co Vice Chair of Construction Scotland Innovation Centre and a board member of Lanarkshire Enterprise Services Limited, using her business acumen to support training for micro businesses.

She said: “I feel intensely proud to represent the School of Arts and Creative Industries at Edinburgh Napier in this way. I hope to fully credit the honour, supporting current and future students, and by sharing the learning I have accumulated for the benefit of others.”

Jeanette has an interior design consultancy in Edinburgh and used to “fit out” for companies such as Christian Salvesen, the Pharmaceutical Society and McTaggart and Mickel Homes.

She joined Nelso, part of Tarmac Construction, as design manager then co-founded Zenith Contract Interiors. In association with the Danish glazed screen manufacturer DEKO, the company became DEKO Scotland and specialised in tested system glass applications, as well as creating bespoke engineered solutions with glass.

Jeanette completed a management buyout in 2013 and re-branded the company as Indeglas in 2017. The accreditations, design methodology and ethics advocated by Indeglas provides a unique and trusted partner for some of the UK’s major contractors and architects who rely on an innovative approach, sound advice and a wealth of experience of glass and glass systems from early design stage through to a complete post construction maintenance.

Reflecting on her career, Jeanette highlights that her top five criteria for success are: collaboration; keeping a positive mindset; remaining true to your own values; being considerate of others; and above all to radiate kindness.

She said: “Along the way you learn to accept that, to be successful, it’s not essential to excel in every aspect of business.

“Gaining trust and respect, actively practicing life-long learning, openly learning from mistakes and recognising and acting on good advice while creating an environment where others share your passion, feel valued for the skills they bring and can reach their full potential, is a far better strategy for overcoming most challenges.”

