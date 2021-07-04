Sunday 4 July is National Thank You Day – just one day before the NHS birthday tomorrow.

Thirteen people from all over the UK proposed the idea which is now supported by groups such as Scouts and Guides, Rotary and the Royal Voluntary Service.

Scots such as Lorraine Kelly, Dame Katherine Grainger and Tom Kitchin all support the day when thanks will be offered to those who have “gone above and beyond during the pandemic”.

Activities will include picnic brunches, an hour of exercise, a litter pick with Keep Britain Tidy, a Big Lunch, Thank you for the Music with sing a long events at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

The Feeling with Sophie Ellils-Bextor, Jamie Cullum and others have re-recorded the classic Christine McVie and Fleetwood Mac song “Don’t Stop” in support of the day. Recorded at the iconic Studio One in Abbey Road, the artists were joined by the chorus of the West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The track was inspired by an initiative from community choirs to mark National Thank You Day on July 4th, who will be singing the optimistic classics outside of care homes and hospitals. The track will be played and sung at ‘thank you’ events up and down the country on July 4th.

This is a community initiative with events like picnics and BBQs being held all over the UK. UK politicians are also involved with the Prime Minister holding a ‘BB-Thank-Q’ for community leaders, NHS workers and representatives from the Royal Voluntary Service.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland said: “It has been heartening to hear stories of people across Scotland who have gone to extraordinary lengths to provide support to friends, families and neighbours throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is important we pause to recognise their efforts.

“Thank You Day gives us the opportunity to express in person our gratitude to those who go out of their way to offer their time and help – and I am hugely grateful to all those who have done so already and continue to do so. By heeding the various rules and public health advice and enabling others to do the same, you are protecting the vulnerable and helping suppress the virus.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “The past year has been incredibly challenging for all of us, but the kindness, generosity and community spirit shown across Scotland has been truly heartening.

“From every one of our key workers who kept services going in the most difficult of circumstances, to our voluntary groups who worked tirelessly to help those in need, the people that delivered food parcels to their neighbours, there are so many in Scotland that went above and beyond to support their communities.

“The UK Government is proud to be supporting Thank You Day to pay tribute to all those who deserve our sincere gratitude.”

Are you having a Tartan Tea Party? Then send us some photos and we will share them with our readers.

