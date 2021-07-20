For just three special shows, newly created for 2021, Carol Ann Duffy and John Sampson come together at the Fringe.

Carol Ann is one of the most respected poets in the English language. John is a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist with a highly individual, humorous touch.

Marlborough Literary Festival 2013



Photos by Michael Woods, Jemimah Kuhfeld and Marius Alexander.

Two rare talents meshing and contrasting delightfully in performances, matured over many years of international touring, that leaven serious and profound themes with detours down the byways of absurdity. Wit, wisdom and wonder delivered through consummate verbal and musical dexterity. At last, the genuinely thought-provoking entertainment we’ve all been hungering for.

Carol Ann Duffy and John Sampson, together again. One of the most respected poets in the English language alongside a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist, leavening serious and profound themes with detours into absurdity. At last, the thought-provoking entertainment we’ve been hungering for.

Like this: Like Loading...