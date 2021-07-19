Construction work has started on a new multi-million pound private development at Colinton Road, Edinburgh, which will see a mix of residential accommodation and commercial space built on the site adjacent to Craiglockhart Leisure & Tennis Centre and nearby Edinburgh Napier University.

Dunedin House Properties and Rutherford appointed Cruden Building East, part of the Cruden Group, to deliver this two part project. The two contracts have a combined value of £6.2m.

Colinton Road development – Artist’s impression

The development, which has been exclusively designed by Yeoman McAllister Architects, will deliver much-needed private housing in this ideally located district of Edinburgh. The largest contract is valued at £5m and it will see Cruden Building East create 19 highly sought after two and three bedroom residential apartments and two retail units for Dunedin House.

The private development will also see five residential apartments – one studio apartment and four two bedroom homes, and a Co-op retail unit, created for Rutherford as part of a £1.2 million contract.

The development is due to be completed by early 2023.

Allan Callaghan, Managing Director of Cruden Building East said: “We are delighted to begin working on this exciting new private development which will bring much needed homes, with a wealth of amenities, to Scotland’s capital city.

“Edinburgh has so much to offer as a place to live, and we are working closely with Dunedin House Properties, Yeoman McAllister Architects and other key stakeholders to meet the evolving needs of the housing market in these unprecedented times.”

Andrew Peters, Managing Director of Dunedin House Properties said: “At Dunedin House Properties, we have a strong track record of procuring successful private developments and we continue to be mindful about appointing architects, designers and builders with an eye for quality.

“Construction has started at Colinton Road and as an Edinburgh based Developer, we are proud to be working closely with the contractor, Cruden Building East, Yeoman McAllister Architects and other consultants to deliver these high quality homes and commercial space to benefit the local community.”

