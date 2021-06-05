Police are appealing for information in connection with a serious road crash which involved a red coloured Audi Q3 and an electric motorbike and took place on West Pilton Street, at the junction with Ferry Road Drive around 5.25pm yesterday afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where she remains in a critical but stable condition. A 14-year-old girl was also taken to the same hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident take place or and has not already spoken to police to get in touch. The street was busy and therefore we are aware there were a number of witnesses.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2828 of Friday, 4 June, 2021.

