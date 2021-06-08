Two Hibs players have been named in the SPFL Team of the Year.

Teenager Josh Doig made the left back position his own at Easter Road, unseating long-time occupant Lewis Stevenson in the process. His tireless running and commitment to contributing to the Hibs attack, as well as the defence, garnered his first top-flight goal, as well as 3 league assists. A player with huge potential.

Martin Boyle has been one of the Premiership’s most dangerous attacking players scoring 12 and assisting 6 en-route to his side clinching a 3rd placed finish. A direct runner with frightening pace, tricky feet and an eye for goal, the Australian international keeps going from strength to strength.

The full team is as follows:

Allan McGregor (Rangers), James Tavernier (Rangers), Connor Goldson (Rangers), Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Steven Davis (Rangers), David Turnbull (Celtic), Ryan Kent (Rangers), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

