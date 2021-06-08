The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today and are reported below.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, explained in an address to parliament on Tuesday afternoon that there will be no immediate changes to the Covid levels of protection which currently apply to different parts of Scotland. Ms Sturgeon said: “It is exactly six months since the first Covid vaccine was administered in Scotland and progress since then has been remarkable.

“As of 7.30 this morning, 3,403,866 people in Scotland have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“That is an increase of 17,545 since yesterday, and means that almost exactly three quarters of the adult population in Scotland has now received a first dose of vaccine.

“In addition, 30,944 people received their second dose yesterday, which brings the total number of second doses to 2,282,203 – that means more than half of the adult population is now fully vaccinated with two doses.

“These are significant and really heartening milestones, and as ever, I want to thank everyone involved in delivering the programme.

“Last week, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use among 12 to 15 year olds.

“That is also really good news, as it indicates that the vaccine is safe for use in children of that age.

The Scottish Government is now awaiting advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the vaccination of children in those age groups.”

The First Minister concluded by saying that the country is in a fragile position with case numbers higher than the experts and the government would like. She confirmed that it will be the data which is assessed very carefully as the government makes decisions about easing restrictions.”

Today’s announcement means that Edinburgh remains in Level 2 for now in view of rising case numbers over recent weeks.

On Wednesday the National Records of Scotland announced that the number of people who have died where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate has risen to 10,122. During last week 24-30 May eight deaths were recorded where Covid-19 was mentioned and in total the number of deaths from all causes was 1,084.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show a slight increase in deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, although numbers remain at very low levels. 

 “There were six COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals, none in care homes and two elsewhere.”

DateNewly reported cases of Covid-19Cases in LothianNew testsTest positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)Newly reported deathsNumber of deaths according to daily measurementPatients in ICU with confirmed Covid-195Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemicNumber of first dose vaccinations administeredNumber of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in boldNumber of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
8 June 202169515714,8735.0%07,67712121241,8643,403,86648,4892,282,203
7 June 202164116,1924.2%0121223,386,3212,251,259
6 June 202177521520,6754.0%07,677240,5283,365,77944,8832,227,493
5 June 202186020127,4363.4%17,677239,7533,345,84251,8142,202,547
4 June 2021 99221326,9623.9%27,6768116238,8933,326,00553,1452,170,570
3 June 202183522731,8412.8%47,6748110237,9013,305,81250,9922,137,618
2 June 202167716026,2582.8%17,67010114237,0663,286,26149,9172,106,177
1 June 202147810716,4893.1%07,66910106236,3893,267,29047,1302,075,231
28 May 202164113225,9392.6%27,668690234,3123,196,05149,9651,971,006
3 May 202113210,1951.5%02,824,9551,326,599
1 April 20214007325,9561.8%87,61021215218,4322,493,32742,984399,062
27 March 202156311925,5192.4%67,58426283216,7052,358,80750,875294,714
25 March 202170115731,9462.4%107,57232310215,5992,285,71150,083263,236
27 February 202152510619,6153.1%187,12974898201,5121,570,15327,22472,178
4 February 20211,14915927,6684.9%536,3221271,812183,418694,34745,0859,031
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
31 December 20212,62228,29510.1%68701,174
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.