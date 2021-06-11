St James Quarter has released episode two of its ‘Behind the Quarter’ series, giving everyone a behind-the-scenes look at the newest shopping centre.

You can watch it on Vimeo here.

This episode showcases never-before-seen footage of a selection of the brands due to open soon, and it also includes an interview with the head of John Lewis in Edinburgh where the store has a completely new look.

Gill Moore, Retail, F&B and Hospitality Director at St James Quarter sits down with the General Manager of Bonnie & Wild, Kate Russell, Founder of Bross Bagels, Larah Bross and Head of Branch at John Lewis Edinburgh, Barry Blamire to find out more about what guests can expect from the new residents of The Quarter and why they are excited to be part of one of the UK’s biggest city centre transformations.

The phase one opening line-up is one of the most significant any city in Scotland has ever seen with several brands making their Scottish debuts, including; Scottish food market Bonnie & Wild, & Other Stories, PULL&BEAR, Bershka and Stradivarius.

