The law firm Shoosmiths has a charity arm, The Shoosmiths Foundation, which will deliver grants to help address issues in society and empower sustainable change, improving people’s lives and the environment.

The firm already has a community investment programme which supports local charities through staff fundraising and firm donations, staff volunteering and pro bono legal advice.

Now grants are on offer for registered charities, with the funding applications decided upon by the foundation’s grants committee. Applications for this round must relate to the social mobility aim which is the foundation’s priority for this year and they must be made by 23 July 2021.

Simon Boss, Shoosmiths’ chief executive, said: “The Shoosmiths Foundation is a really exciting opportunity for us in our efforts to increase our societal impact. With our three Foundation themes, we are able to allocate funds to strategic priority areas. In 2021/22, we’ll be looking for applications which have a focus on social mobility.

“This will enable us to build on our long-standing community commitments as a firm, and it is also an opportunity for us to financially support projects which align with our ambitions – and reiterate our belief – that talent can come from anywhere.”

The firm will be hosting a live webinar on Wednesday 14 July 2021 14:00 to 15:00 hours where charities can find out more and ask any questions. Register for the webinar here.

The closing date for applications is close of business on Friday 23 July 2021.

