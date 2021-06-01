Police Scotland have renewed their appeal for the assistance of the public in locating a missing teenager who is known to have links to the capital.

Ashawn Studholme (16) has been missing since Monday 24th May 2021. He is possibly travelling to the Edinburgh City Centre area and also has links to London.

He is likely to be using public transport.

Ashawn is a black Scottish male, 5’7” tall, slim build, with short dark hair. When reported missing he was known to be wearing a black skip cap, black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with any information about Ashawn and/or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3248 24th May.

