Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club has the ultimate Duvet Day, with an indulgent overnight package offering a day and night of R & R.

The stay in one of the hotel’s spacious Deluxe Rooms with a view over the 1,000 acre estate a short distance from the city centre. Closing the door behind you there are fluffy robes, king size beds and Egyptian cotton sheets with a cream tea served when you arrive. The Raid the Bar package is included with a selection of beers and wines to enjoy. And for the ultimate in decadence have your dinner delivered with the Guilty Pleasures in-room dining experience.

Murray Thomson, the new general manager at the independently-branded hotel, said: “There’s something undeniably appealing about escaping everyday life to be thoroughly spoiled and looked after, so we wanted to create a truly pampering overnight stay where guests don’t have to lift a finger. This package is designed to let guests completely chill out, immersing them back into Scottish hospitality and helping to create some much-needed joy.”

In keeping with the Duvet Day theme, evening entertainment includes a nostalgic “DVD night” with a great selection of films available along with a cocktail each, ice cream and popcorn, all delivered to the room. For those who want to dial up the relaxation even further, a bespoke soak in the tub is available with Dalmahoy’s very own bath goodies from the Bath Butler menu. Slip into an aromatic bath at just the right temperature, with perhaps a glass of something refreshing, then enjoy a restful night’s sleep followed by breakfast in bed in the morning. Late checkouts for those looking for a lazy morning are also available, upon request.

Included within the Ultimate Duvet Day package, which starts from £269 per room:

– Overnight stay in an Deluxe King Room (room upgrade packages available at a supplement)

– In-room cream tea delivered at time that suits (Afternoon tea available at a supplement)

– Raid the Bar package included in mini-bar (includes beer, wine and snacks)

– In-room Guilty Pleasures dinner

– Evening cocktail, popcorn and ice cream trolley

– Breakfast in bed (no tray charge)

– Use of leisure facilities.

– Free Wi-Fi and parking

– Family packages available at supplement

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club | 4 Star Luxury Hotel Edinburgh (dalmahoyhotelandcountryclub.co.uk)

