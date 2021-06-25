A police investigation is underway in connection with an attempted break-in at the Lloyds Pharmacy on the High Street in Linlithgow which took place around 11.30pm on Wednesday night.

The male suspect is described as white, around 6 ft tall, with a broad build and fair/ginger stubble. He was wearing a light grey coloured hooded top and light grey bottoms.

Officers are checking any relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

The man caused considerable damage and disruption to the pharmacy’s services this morning due to a large panel of glass being smashed. Following the incident, he ran off in the direction of St Ninian’s Road.

Detective Constable Rachel Royan said: “Members of the local community have been severely impacted due to this crime. The pharmacy has been unable to provide its normal service due to the damage that’s been done.

“ I am appealing to anyone who has information about this incident to contact us. If you have a dash cam device, please check it as it may have captured an image which could assist our investigation. Any small piece of information could prove significant, so please pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3975 of 23 June. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

