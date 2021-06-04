The number of murders, culpable homicide and serious assaults have fallen in Edinburgh.

The last 12 months have seen the country subject to various COVID lockdown restrictions and during this time, 4,500 fewer crimes were reported, with the overall detection rate for crime rising by five and a half percent.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “The past year has been one of the most challenging in living memory and I am delighted by the manner in which my officers and staff have risen to the challenge.

“Their efforts have seen a rise in public confidence in policing, which is extremely encouraging.

“The fall in crime and improved detection rate is also encouraging, but we must be cognisant of the time period, which the data covers.

