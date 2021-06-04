Military personnel will help to increase the number of appointments.

As the national vaccination programme continues to progress through younger age groups on the priority list, members of the Armed Forces have again been asked to help accelerate the roll-out.

The Scottish Government is working closely with NHS Boards to ensure the number of appointments can be increased in line with national guidance to help combat new variants and provide protection to as many people as possible.

This includes military support and NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire have requested this to enable them to boost their capacity to administer second doses alongside the delivery of first doses to younger age groups.

Military personnel will therefore assist with vaccinations from Monday 7 June 2021 in these areas for up to five weeks.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said;“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has been involved in the vaccine rollout in Scotland, including the military, which has ensured more than 2 million people have received both doses.

“We remain on track to offer the vaccine to all adults by the end of July, but the emergence of the new variant shows that we cannot be complacent. That is why, as we have done previously, we have requested military support to complement our existing resources and to ensure we can get even more vaccinations into arms as quickly as possible.

“The vaccination programme is one of the main ways – along with restrictions and testing – that we are working to beat this virus and so it is crucial that everyone attends for their appointments when they are offered. That includes going for second doses as they are vital in providing greater and longer lasting protection against the virus.”

Commander Joint Military Command Scotland, Brigadier Ben Wrench said: “The Armed Forces have been assisting in the fight against the Coronavirus across Scotland from the outset, providing support to the life-saving and protecting work performed by NHS Scotland and their partners.

“As the Commander of the Joint Military Command Scotland, I am proud that we in the Armed Forces can contribute towards this national effort, standing with and supporting the NHS to help protect the people of Scotland.”

Like this: Like Loading...