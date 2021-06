Emily Hampshire, who plays Stevie in Schitt’s Creek, is apparently an IRN-BRU lover.

She was introduced to it by fellow actor Martin Compston on set in Leith where The Rig is being filmed.

Here she is doing a taste test with one of IRN-BRU’s new footy cans for the Euros:

The link to The Rig is more than just the fact that it is being filmed here in Edinburgh – it was written in Edinburgh by David Macpherson.

David Macpherson on set in Leith PHOTO Mark Mainz

