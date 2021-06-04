A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor window of a flat in Bank Street shortly before 7am this morning.

His injuries are understood to be ‘serious but not life threatening.’

Bank Street was closed whilst emergency crews tended to the injured man and a cordon has been set-up to allow for a forensic examination of the scene however, at this time officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55am on Friday, 4 June, we received a report that a 21-year-old man had fallen from a window in Bank Street, Edinburgh.

“The man has been taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstance.”

Like this: Like Loading...