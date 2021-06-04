A police investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a outside the Martin and Frost store at Fort Kinnaird Retail Park yesterday afternoon.

Armed officers were called to the scene along with other specialist units including the Police Scotland helicopter, forensic and canine units.

The victim was conveyed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a result of his injuries where his condition is described as ‘critical but stable.’

The park was locked down for several hours to allow for a detained forensic examination.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “We were made aware of a man being injured following a disturbance at Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh, around 5pm on Thursday, 3 June.

“A 31-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“Officers attended, supported by specialist resources, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Like this: Like Loading...