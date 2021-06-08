A man was arrested and a significant quantity of class A drugs were recovered by police officers last night.

Around 6.30pm Police Scotland officers acting on intelligence stopped a Volkswagen van on the A720, Edinburgh city bypass at Old Craighall.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a large quantity of heroin and cocaine as well as mixing/bulking agents.

The drugs have an estimated combined street value of £73,000.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and is due before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 9 June.

A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

