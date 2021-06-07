The newest name which will be on display at St James Quarter is eyewear brand IOLLA who until now have had a showroom in Stockbridge.

The new experimental showroom will introduce the concept to more people who want to “look and feel great with an eyewear wardrobe”. The business is Scottish based with branches in Edinburgh and Glasgow but this will be a technology based concept featuring a new style of plug-and-play shelving stations, digital screens and modular podiums, brought to life with the help of local Edinburgh design studio Splintr. Their new showroom design will feature a 360º interactive window display and movable podiums, designed to bring the experience to the customer, replacing traditional checkouts.

Stefan Hunter, IOLLA Founder, said: “Our new St James Quarter showroom will be the most enriched customer experience we’ve ever created. Visitors can discover and journey through our brand by using our new creative touchpoints like material and manufacturing displays and an interactive try on garden. The St James Quarter showroom is also our biggest yet, and will give us the opportunity to truly showcase our passion for great customer service, great products and a fair price.”

Martin Perry, Director of Development for St James Quarter added: “With the first phase opening of St James Quarter just weeks away, the addition of IOLLA will help further bolster the already formidable array of local and international brands St James Quarter has to offer as we look to build a diverse offering, including some national and city ‘firsts’, that will help create a one of a kind destination.”

IOLLA say their approach has shaken up the optical industry with a direct to consumer approach, designing and manufacturing in their Glasgow HQ. This last year in common with many other businesses they have enhanced and invested in their online offering, and plan to double their workforce this year.

IOLLA Showrooms allow customers to; browse, try-on the collection and place their orders, all while experiencing the brand’s strong passion for customer service in a fun and relaxed environment. Customers are encouraged to have their eye test prescription to hand (IOLLA don’t offer eye tests) before placing their order through their digitally enabled platform either in person or online.

Visit IOLLA in the St James Quarter from 24 June 2021.

Apply now to be part of the IOLLA team at St James Quarter at jobs.iolla.com

Like this: Like Loading...