Over 2,000 Hearts fans have snapped up a full price season ticket for the 2021/22 campaign, despite having the option to pay a reduced fee.

The tickets went on sale on Tuesday, for supporters willing to renew their brief at full price.

Scottish Championship – Heart of Midlothian v Alloa Athletic. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 23/01/2021 Hearts play host to Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hearts run out 6-0 winners after a fine performance over a demoralised Alloa side who are now staring relegation in the face. Credit: Ian Jacobs

This window will run until June 10th, when fans with credits from last season will be given the opportunity to purchase their discounted ticket.

Those who purchase a ticket will be given access to all games on Hearts TV if matches are played behind closed doors, as well as having priority in ticket ballots for games with a limited capacity.

Hearts released the information last week giving supporters three different options to consider when renewing.

The third and final option is aimed at supporters currently unable to purchase a season ticket, the £25 ticket gives supporters the right to purchase a seat in the future and that window will open on 12th June.

Like this: Like Loading...