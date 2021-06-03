Over 2,000 Hearts fans have snapped up a full price season ticket for the 2021/22 campaign, despite having the option to pay a reduced fee.
The tickets went on sale on Tuesday, for supporters willing to renew their brief at full price.
This window will run until June 10th, when fans with credits from last season will be given the opportunity to purchase their discounted ticket.
Those who purchase a ticket will be given access to all games on Hearts TV if matches are played behind closed doors, as well as having priority in ticket ballots for games with a limited capacity.
Hearts released the information last week giving supporters three different options to consider when renewing.
The third and final option is aimed at supporters currently unable to purchase a season ticket, the £25 ticket gives supporters the right to purchase a seat in the future and that window will open on 12th June.