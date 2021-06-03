On 24 June 2021 Krispy Kreme will open a new store at St James Quarter.

This is the second Hotlight store in Scotland after the Hermiston Gait store which opened in 2013. It means that customers can see the Hot Now sign light up and they will know that the doughnuts are freshly baked. There will be six Hotlight times each day which is double what is usually offered.

There will be 25 new jobs at the store. On opening day there will be a limited number of goody bags and some exciting giveaways.

The Edinburgh Reporter was at the Hermiston Gait opening and even though it was very early in the morning it was pretty exciting for those attending.

Krispy Kreme’s CEO Richard Cheshire said: “We are really excited to be opening our first Krispy Kreme store in Edinburgh City centre partnering with St James Quarter. We can’t wait to create more smiles and bring the magic of our iconic Hot Original Glazed doughnuts, fresh off the line, to our fans in Edinburgh.”

