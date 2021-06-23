Work begins to turn Granton Station into thriving creative and community hub.

The first spades were put in the ground today (Wednesday, 23 June) to bring the historic former Granton Station back to life as a high-quality creative workspace at a cost of up to £4.75m. The project will be part funded through Scottish Government regeneration capital grant funding and town centre funding.

The derelict land in front of the building will also once again be used as a public square for community events and recreation to be enjoyed by residents and visitors.

The station site, due for completion by early 2022, is part of the City of Edinburgh Council’s Granton Waterfront project, a key sustainable £1.3bn regeneration of this area, which will make a significant contribution to Edinburgh’s target to become a net zero carbon city by 2030.

Kier, appointed to carry out the work by the Council in March this year, has undergone health and safety training with local schools. They ran a poster competition and the best ones are being placed on the site hoarding. The Council has also been working with the Granton History:Hub to create a temporary exhibition on the hoarding detailing the history of the building and Granton Gasworks.

Photos courtesy of Live Edinburgh News

Deputy Council leader, Cammy Day, takes part in a sod cutting ceremony at the Granton Station to mark the start of work to transfer the derelict site into a community space.



