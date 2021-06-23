Hibs teenage defender Callum Yeats has completed a move to Queen’s Park.

The 19-year-old who is nicknamed ‘Scholesy worked his way through the Hibernian Academy, spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at League Two side Stenhousemuir where he made 18 appearances for the Warriors.

Callum Yeats (Red) is held off by the Bonnyrigg player during the Civil Service Strollers league match against Bonnyrigg Rose at Christie Gillies Park, Edinburgh on Saturday 3rd august 2019. The game ended 1-1.

Yeats said: “I’m delighted to have joined the club and I’m really looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead. I’ve spent the last 12 years at Hibs, so it was going to take quite a lot for me to leave the club. I really feel this is the right move for me and I’m very happy to have joined an exciting and ambitious club. I can’t wait to get started and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead”

Hibs’ Sporting Director Graeme Mathie commented: “Callum has been at the Hibernian Academy from a young age and has always shown a great desire to be a professional player throughout his journey.

“He impressed in both his loan spells at Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League and also at Stenhousemuir in League Two and to join an ambitious League One club is a great next step for him.

“Everyone at Hibernian wishes him every success for his career going forward and thanks him for at his efforts throughout his time at the club.”

Queen’s Park Head Coach Laurie Ellis said “Callum is a very welcome addition to our squad at Queen’s Park. He has had a great period of development at Hibs and now relishes the chance to be part of a first team squad and the competition that brings. He is a fine young man and has a great appetite to work.”

