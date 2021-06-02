From 7 June 2021 Edinburgh Tram services will operate from every seven minutes throughout the day, as they used to before the pandemic.

As the majority of Scotland enters Level 1 next week, demand for tram travel is expected to grow. Additional services will not only help meet demand, but will also allow customers to easily practice safe physical distancing.

And ticket Inspectors will be back, so the public are encouraged to ensure they have purchased a ticket, validated their smartcard or activated their mticket before boarding, otherwise the £10 on-board fare will apply.

Lea Harrison, Managing Director of Edinburgh Trams said: “Resuming our normal timetable doubles the services we were previously operating and will help our customers feel more comfortable when travelling by tram.

“We’re still urging customers to respect the Scottish Government’s guidance when travelling by public transport, which includes wearing a face covering (unless exempt) and maintaining 1m physical distancing, wherever possible. If you think the tram is too busy, please wait for the next one, which will now only be seven minutes later.”

Services to the city centre commence at 5am from Gyle Centre and 6.18am from Edinburgh Airport. Services to Edinburgh Airport commence at 5.30am from York Place. Full route services to the city centre terminate at 10.48pm from Edinburgh Airport. Full route services to Edinburgh Airport terminate at 11.30pm from York Place.

More information on journey planning can be found at edinburghtrams.com

Edinburgh Tram. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

