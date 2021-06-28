MSPs are being asked to press East Lothian Council to deliver on its climate change promises by speeding up construction of a community footway.

The council has said that work to start a four mile cycling and walking path between Gullane and Drem will take years, and it may not be complete until 2024 at the earliest.

Activists leading the 16-year-long campaign say the path will help reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and allow safe travel between the villages.

Sustrans Scotland is currently considering a £15,000 council funding application to prepare design options for the first section of the path at Drem.

Drem-Gullane Path Campaign spokesperson Iain V Monk said:“As Scotland prepares to host the COP26 summit, it beggars belief the council is dragging its feet when it should be prioritising investment in more active travel infrastructure.

“East Lothian Council’s ruling administration must show political leadership and compress this shocking and unacceptable timescale. We hope our MSP’s intervention will make them see sense.”

