Several East of Scotland-born players including Great Britain internationalists Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello, Charlotte Watson and Emily Dark, will play for Scotland in the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam from June 4 to 13.

And rising star Bronwyn Shields, who plays for Glasgow-based Clydesdale Western, will make her first appearance at an international tournament.

McKenzie Bell and Laura Swanson are also set for their first appearances at a major tournament for Scotland at senior level.

Scotland face Spain on June 5 in their tournament opener before a contest against Ireland on Monday 7 June and their final pool match against the Netherlands on Wednesday 9 June and the matches

will be shown live on BT Sport and on EuroHockey TV.

Jen Wilson, Scotland’s head coach, said: “Selection has been tougher than ever before. We have had to adapt our process and timeline significantly.

“This event will be challenging but, having earned the opportunity to represent Scotland at European A Division, we know that this group of players will relentlessly challenge nations ranked above us.!

Scotland: McKenzie Bell (Uddingston), Fiona Burnet, Nicki Cochrane (Wimbledon), Louise Campbell (Edinburgh University), Robyn Collins (Surbiton), Bex Condie (Gloucester), Amy Costello (East Grinstead), Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers), Jen Eadie, Fiona Semple, Bronwyn Shields (Clydesdale Western), Amy Gibson, Laura Swanson (Der Club an der Alster), Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats), Sarah Jamieson (Watsonians), Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster), Becky Ward (Western Wildcats), Charlotte Watson (Loughborough University). Travelling reserves: Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western), WEllie Wilson (Dundee Wanderers).

Meanwhile, Scotland’s men play a double-header against Wales in Cardiff this weekend with a new-look squad.

PICTURE: Joy for Scotland’s women in a previous international



