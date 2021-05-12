A police investigation is underway after an 18-year-old woman assaulted by a group of four men in a Musselburgh street yesterday afternoon.

The teenager had been walking on her own in Lewisvale Park, Musselburgh via the East entrance at Park Lane around 1.50pm.

At this time, she was attacked by four men who had been loitering nearby, resulting in her sustaining minor injuries.

Police are now asking any members of the public with information to come forward.

The culprits are described as follows:

• White, 18-19 years old, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair sticking out his hood, wearing a full grey tracksuit, with hood up and black trainers.

• White, 18-19 years old, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, wearing a light grey full Nike tracksuit.

• White, 18-19 years old, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, wearing a grey North Face tracksuit.

• Black, 18-19 years old, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with bad complexion (spots) and short afro-textured hair, wearing a full black tracksuit and black trainers.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1722 of 11th May.

Alternatively, contact can be made anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

