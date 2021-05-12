Academics, researchers, and practitioners with an interest in ‘seldom heard’ groups are being invited to take part in a free event this month hosted by Police Scotland and the Scottish Institute for Policing Research (SIPR).

The term ‘seldom-heard groups’ refers to members of the public who may be less likely to engage with Police for a variety reasons such as race, religion, sexuality, disability, age and communities isolated through geography or deprivation. It is absolutely crucial that we connect with these communities ensuring their voices are heard, their needs are met and their perspectives are understood.

Police Scotland is keen to explore areas for further research that would help meet evidence gaps and enable policing to further enhance its support to these communities. Therefore we are inviting all interested parties – academics, researchers, practitioners, service users, third sector and support workers – to explore public confidence in Police Scotland for these communities.

The event takes place on 19 May, 2021, and will be chaired by Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins and co-hosted by Dr Megan O’Neill, SIPR Associate Director and Lead for Police-Community Relations Network. Police Scotland will present its strategic direction, existing research evidence, identified research gaps and commitments to understanding and enhancing public confidence.

For more information and to register for the event, visit –

