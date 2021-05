Police have arrested and charged a further three men in connection with an incident on Wester Drylaw Drive, on Tuesday, 9 March.

A 35-year-old man was found seriously injured in the street as a result of the incident.

The three men, aged 24, 42 and 47, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

A 38-year-old man and 49-year-old man were also arrested and charged in connection with the incident and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 17 March and 22 March respectively.

