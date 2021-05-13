The University of Edinburgh’s Indie Music Society is thrilled to welcome Baby Strange to the capital for what will be the society’s biggest event yet.

Held at the university’s iconic Potterrow 24 September 2021, this is billed as unmissable.

Following the release of their EP “Land of Nothing” Glaswegian indie-punk sensation Baby Strange will visit the university’s 850-capacity venue before kicking off their UK headline tour. “Land of Nothing” is filled with their signature explosive energy, featuring magnetic singles “More! More! More!” and “I Want to Believe”. CLASH said another of the EP’s singles, “Club Sabbath” to be a “pulse-quickening, take-no-prisoners affair, one that taps into their devilish wit and unruly energy”.

Covid-19 has hit the live music scene hard, halting gigs across the country and devastating grassroots venues. For some young people, the pandemic may have taken away their first chance to ever attend a gig. Baby Strange’s appearance at Potterrow promises to reignite the scene, bringing students and music fans together again for a night of electrifying music.

Although the venue is situated in the heart of the university’s main campus, the event is by no means a student-only affair – all are welcome.

Tickets available at: FIXR

CONNECT WITH BABY STRANGE:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

CONNECT WITH EDINBURGH INDIE MUSIC SOCIETY:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...