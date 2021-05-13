A new fundraiser for Maggie’s Edinburgh, the centre based at the Western General Hospital which supports people living with cancer, will involve taking a short walk on 12 and 13 June.

It is hoped that those taking part will walk a 5K route which means something to them, or which will remind them of someone they have lost while raising much needed funds for the centre.

Maggie’s centre visitor, journalist Rob Flett will be walking a 5km route with his sons Jamie and Euan to remember his wife and Euan and Jamie’s mum, Moira, who died last year.

“The boys and I will be taking part in Together We Walk in celebration of Moira’s life and to thank Maggie’s for all their support.

“We were so lucky the day after of Moira’s diagnosis, a nurse at the Oncology department advised us to go to Maggie’s, it made the prospect of Moira’s final months less scary.”

Rob Flett and his boys Euan and Jamie with Moira Photo : Paul Tomkins

Over the course of the last year the charity has been supporting thousands of people who have been impacted negatively by coronavirus as Maggie’s Edinburgh Centre Head Andy Anderson explained.

He said: “Maggie’s teams across the country have been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times. We’ve created ‘Together We Walk’ as a way of bringing people together to celebrate and reflect.

“The therapeutic nature of walking and feeling part of a community cannot be measured. And if people felt like raising some funds to help us continue to be there for people with cancer we’d be most grateful.

“Maggie’s Edinburgh relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of free support for all those living with cancer in the area.”

Put on your trainers and walk a 5k route that means something to you or like Rob, Euan and Jamie reminds you of a lost loved one on either 12 or 13 June and raise money for people with cancer. Register now for your free pack and to set up your fundraising page.

The concept for Maggie’s Centres arose from ideas about cancer care proposed by Maggie Jencks, who lived with cancer for two years. She was determined that she would not lose the joy of living in the fear of dying. She believed in information and using strategies to reduce stress and support patients psychologically, all delivered in a relaxed setting. Maggie’s Centres are all individually designed.

