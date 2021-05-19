Today was a day of coming and going at Bute House and appointments to the Scottish Cabinet.

Here is the final list of those who have returned to the cabinet, or who are taking up a position for the first time:

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon

Minister for Drugs Policy, Angela Constance

Angela Constance

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Covid RecoveryJohn Swinney
Minister for Parliamentary Business, George Adam

George Adam

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, Kate Forbes
Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work (who will also work alongside the Net Zero Secretary), Richard Lochhead
Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, Ivan McKee
Minister for Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth, Tom Arthur

  • Ivan McKee
  • Tom Arthur
  • Richard Lochhead
  • Kate Forbes

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf 
Minister for Public Health, Women’s Health and Sport, Maree Todd
Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Kevin Stewart

Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Shirley-Anne Somerville
Minister for Children and Young People, Clare Haughey
Minister for Higher Education and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training, Jamie Hepburn

  • Shirley-Anne Somerville
  • Clare Haughey
  • Jamie Hepburn

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson
Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform (who will also work alongside the Rural Affairs Secretary), Mairi McAllan
Minister for Transport, Graeme Dey

  • Michael Matheson
  • Graeme Dey
  • Mairi McAllan

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Keith Brown
Minister for Community Safety, Ash Denham

  • Keith Brown
  • Ash Denham

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government, Shona Robison
Minister for Equalities and Older People, Christina McKelvie
Minister for Social Security and Local Government, Ben McPherson

  • Shona Robison
  • Christina McKelvie
  • Ben McPherson

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon

Mairi Gougeon

Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson 
Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Jenny Gilruth

  • Jenny Gilruth
  • Angus Robertson

All photos courtesy of The Scottish Government

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.