Today was a day of coming and going at Bute House and appointments to the Scottish Cabinet.

Here is the final list of those who have returned to the cabinet, or who are taking up a position for the first time:

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon

Minister for Drugs Policy, Angela Constance

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery, John Swinney

Minister for Parliamentary Business, George Adam

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, Kate Forbes

Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work (who will also work alongside the Net Zero Secretary), Richard Lochhead

Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, Ivan McKee

Minister for Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth, Tom Arthur

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf

Minister for Public Health, Women’s Health and Sport, Maree Todd

Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Kevin Stewart







Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Shirley-Anne Somerville

Minister for Children and Young People, Clare Haughey

Minister for Higher Education and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training, Jamie Hepburn

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson

Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform (who will also work alongside the Rural Affairs Secretary), Mairi McAllan

Minister for Transport, Graeme Dey

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Keith Brown

Minister for Community Safety, Ash Denham

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government, Shona Robison

Minister for Equalities and Older People, Christina McKelvie

Minister for Social Security and Local Government, Ben McPherson

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon

Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson

Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Jenny Gilruth

