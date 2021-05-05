This June the organisers of the Big Lunch, a community event inspired by the Eden Project, say it is going ahead.

The idea is a simple one – that one day each year people come together with their own communities and share a meal. The event began in 2009and has grown since the , each year getting bigger and better as people have lunch in gardens, streets and neighbourhoods.

The Big Lunch connects people and encourages friendlier, safer neighbourhoods where people start to share more – from conversations and ideas, to skills and resources, and, for some, it ignites a passion for doing more good things where they live. It’s the first weekend in June each year. This year it will take place on 5 and 6 June.

The event will of course be subject to government restrictions at the time, but there are ideas, resources and guidance in the free pack which you can download here.

On 5 June a whole month of community begins with celebrations of community connections. People can join in whenever they want to with neighbours or simply to say thank you. The organisers encourage everyone to start planning a #MonthofCommunity now. There are various themes for all the weeks in June which you can follow.

And if you are organising any events then please let us know.

• Volunteers Week 1-7 June

• The Big Lunch 5-6 June

• Neighbourhood Watch Week 5-11 June

• Carers Week 7-13 June

• Loneliness Awareness Week 14-18 June

• Refugee Week 14-20 June

• Small Charity Week 14-19 June

• The Great Get Together 18-20 June

PIC PHIL WILKINSON info@philwilkinson.net www.philwilkinson.net THE BIG LUNCH – JUNE 1ST 2014 RESIDENTS OF SUMMERSIDE PLACE IN EDINBURGH CAME TOGETHER TODAY FOR THE BIG LUNCH EVENT. A UK WIDE EVENT WHICH BRING COMMUNITIES TOGETHER WITH STREET PARTY EVENTS. PHOTO SHOWS LOCAL CHILDREN FROM THE AREA SITTING DOWN FOR THE BIG LUNCH.

Like this: Like Loading...