The Brunton (pictured) at Musselburgh welcomes audiences back from 26 May when big screen movies and event screenings will resume in Venue 1.



Michael Stitt, chair of The Brunton Theatre Trust said: “Working with East Lothian Council, we have taken considerable steps to ensure a COVID-safe environment.”



Full details of the cinema programme are on website www.thebrunton.co.uk, and movie highlights include: Nomadland (26 May), Ammonite (2 June) and Minari (9 June).



The Brunton team are working to programme a range of theatre and concert screenings with Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on 1 July and Mick Fleetwood and Friends confirmed for 11 September.



Stitt continued: “Careful consideration will be given to the type of programming that we hope will be possible in the coming months, with the safety of our audiences and staff at the forefront of our artistic decision making.”

