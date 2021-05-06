The polling stations in Edinburgh opened at 7.00am this morning and will be open all the way through until 10.00pm.

All polling stations in Edinburgh are listed here where around 8.7% of Scotland’s electorate – 401,321 people – will vote in the 2021 Scottish Parliament Election. In the capital 140 buildings will be used a polling places on Thursday housing 352 polling stations. Each station has two ballot boxes – one for the local constituency paper and one for the peach coloured regional paper. Over 900 polling staff will assist the public to cast their vote.

There are six constituencies in Edinburgh – Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western. The Lothian Region also includes the three constituencies Almond Valley, Linlithgow and Midlothian North & Musselburgh.

We have visited Leith Walk Primary School this morning where Scottish Greens candidate, Lorna Slater, was casting her vote:

Lorna Slater and partern Gordon Craig arriving at Leith Walk Primary School to cast their votes ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Leith Walk Primary School where people have arrived all morning to cast their votes ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

At the 140 polling places the council has supplied:

250,000 pencils – but do note that you are encouraged to bring your own

632 bottles of hand gel

140 bottles of anti-bac spray

140 blue rolls

140 boxes of face masks

140 boxes of gloves

280 visors

If you have not yet posted your postal vote then you can still vote in person if you are in Edinburgh to do so. A postal vote has to be received by the Returning Officer, Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Andrew Kerr, by post by 10pm on Thursday evening. But you can also return your ballot papers either to the City Chambers reception of at Waverley Court reception, or to a polling place in the City of Edinburgh Council area.

If you have made a mistake on your ballot paper then you can still get a replacement but you would need to make an appointment to go to the City Chambers and collect it, and you have to present your ID.

The candidates you can vote for are as follows:

Edinburgh Central

Independent – Bob, Bonnie Prince

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Douglas, Scott

Scottish Green Party – Johnstone, Alison

Scottish Labour Party – Kirkman, Maddy

Scottish Libertarian Party – Laird, Tam

UK Independence Party (UKIP) – Mackay, Donald Murdo

Scottish National Party (SNP) – Robertson, Angus

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Wilson, Bruce Roy

Edinburgh Eastern

Scottish Labour Party – Cook, Bill

Scottish National Party (SNP) – Denham, Ash

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Hutchison, Graham

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Reilly, Jill

Edinburgh Northern and Leith

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Bell, Rebecca

Scottish Labour Party – Faccenda, Katrina

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Laidlaw, Callum

Scottish National Party (SNP) – Macpherson, Ben

Freedom Alliance– Integrity, Society, Economy – Pullman, Jon

Scottish Green Party – Slater, Lorna

Edinburgh Pentlands

Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party – Cameron, Lezley Marion

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Graham, Fraser John Ashmore

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Lindhurst, Gordon

Scottish Family Party – Lucas, Richard Crewe

Scottish National Party (SNP) – MacDonald, Gordon

Edinburgh Southern

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Briggs, Miles

Scottish Family Party – Holden, Philip

Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party – Johnson, Daniel

Scottish National Party (SNP) – MacDonald, Catriona Mary Elizabeth

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Mackintosh, Fred

Edinburgh Western

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Cole-Hamilton, Alex

Scottish Libertarian Party – Fraser, Daniel

Scottish Labour Party – Graham, Margaret Arma

Scottish National Party (SNP) – Masson, Sarah

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Webber, Sue

Lothian Region

ABOLISH THE SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT PARTY

ALBA PARTY

ALL FOR UNITY

ANIMAL WELFARE PARTY

COMMUNIST PARTY OF BRITAIN

FREEDOM ALLIANCE- INTEGRITY, SOCIETY, ECONOMY

REFORM UK

SCOTTISH CONSERVATIVE AND UNIONIST PARTY

SCOTTISH FAMILY PARTY

SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY

SCOTTISH LABOUR PARTY

SCOTTISH LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

SCOTTISH LIBERTARIAN PARTY

SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY (SNP)

SCOTTISH RENEW

SCOTTISH WOMEN’S EQUALITY PARTY

SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY

UK INDEPENDENCE PARTY (UKIP)

INDEPENDENT – Graczyk, Ashley

The count will take place from 9.30am on Friday morning and will continue during Friday and Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...