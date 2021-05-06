Police officers are following a ‘positive line of enquiry’ as they hunt a group of youths responsible for smashing a bus window last night.

There have been a number of incidents involving youths across the city over recent weeks, which have resulted in the disruption and even temporary termination of services.

In response Police Scotland have instigated Operation Proust with officers on patrol in different areas of Edinburgh to tackle antisocial behaviour on and around bus services.

The focus is on ensuring services are able to run smoothly as well as deterring further incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminality.

A statement on Facebook reads: “Around 7.10pm on Wednesday, 5 May, police received a report of a bus window being smashed in Pennywell Gardens, after a stone was thrown by a group of youths.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

