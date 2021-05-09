Police are appealing for information for help to trace a 42-year-old, man missing from Arbroath.

Mark Law was last seen around 8.25am in North Grimsby, Arbroath on Thursday, 6 May, 2021.

He is white, around 5 ft. 9 inches in height, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green tracksuit, a blue gilet and a dark coloured beanie hat.

Mark takes daily medication and it is unknown if he has his medication with him. He has not been seen or heard from since Thursday and concern for his well-being is growing.

Mark has links to the Angus area and often visits Edinburgh. Officers are carrying out enquiries in those areas in an effort to locate Mark and ensure he is ok.

Anyone who may have seen Mark or have any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1096 of 8 May, 2021.

