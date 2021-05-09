Hibs’ defender Josh Doig has been named as this year’s winner of the Doubletree by Hilton Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The accolade is given to the best young (under 23) player of the season, with the shortlist compiled by and voted on by members of the SFWA.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Aberdeen. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 06/02/2021 Hibs play host to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ left-back, Josh Doig, brings the ball upfield. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Doig, who made the shortlist of four alongside Celtic’s David Turnbull, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson and Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, was the youngest player of the quartet aged just 18, but he will nonetheless be a popular winner after impressing in the green and white all season long.

He told the club website: “I’m ecstatic about it. It’s the first award I’ve ever won but it’s brilliant, such a shock.

“I wasn’t really expecting that but I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a proud moment for my family.

“I know the other players on the list and a few who weren’t on there who have been doing so well this season.

“Watching these players, thinking how good they are doing at such a young age, I idolised them, but to win the award over them is still shocking for me.

“It’s such a confidence boost for myself and it’s testament to how well myself and the team have done this season.

“To even be put in a category with these players is massive for me.”

Doig’s name is added to a long list of winners including former Hibs’ stars Derek Riordan (2004/5), Scott Brown (2006/7), and Steven Fletcher (in both 2007/8 and 2008/9).

“I knew I had to do something to impress – I knew I had to come in with an energy,” he added.

“I came in with that confidence, I reaped the rewards from that and I’ve never looked back.

“It feels like yesterday playing my first game against Kilmarnock, and it’s all gone so fast.

“But I’ve absolutely loved it, I’ve enjoyed every second and I’ll never take it for granted.”

