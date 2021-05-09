The election results for Edinburgh Pentlands have been announced.



The MSP is Gordon Macdonald who has represented the constituency for the last two terms. There was definitely some tactical voting and at one stage it was thought this might be the upset of the election, but Macdonald won with a comfortable majority.

Gordon Macdonald MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Gordon Macdonald made sure he spoke to @EdinReporter first when he came off the stage after the votes for Edinburgh Pentlands were declared – increased number of votes and majority pic.twitter.com/bpJ9WLFrpg — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) May 8, 2021



The candidates were:

Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party – Cameron, Lezley Marion 6,998 votes

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Graham, Fraser John Ashmore 2,213 votes

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Lindhurst, Gordon 12,330 votes

Scottish Family Party – Lucas, Richard Crewe 462 votes

Scottish National Party (SNP) – MacDonald, Gordon 16,227 votes



The count took place at Royal Highland Showground over Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 May.

Three constituencies were counted each day. On Friday the results for Edinburgh Central, Southern and Western were announced.

There are six constituencies in Edinburgh – Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western.

The Lothian Region also includes the three constituencies Almond Valley, Linlithgow and Midlothian North & Musselburgh. The list candidates were declared on Saturday.

There were 33 individual candidates standing across Edinburgh's constituencies. 18 parties and one independent contesting the seven seats available for the Lothian Region, with a total of 94 candidates involved.

















